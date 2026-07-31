Final pretrial hearing for Shanna Gardner set for August 27

Shanna Gardner, the woman accused of plotting to kill her ex-husband Jared Bridegan, appeared before a judge for one of her final pretrial hearings on Friday.

Gardner is charged with:

1st-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Solicitation to commit a capital felony

Child abuse

During today’s hearing, the defense asked the judge for the court to review their information requests from the phone of Jared Bridegan’s widow Kirsten, behind closed doors.

“We are requesting that the court consider certain matters in camera because they directly relate to defense theory, more specifically, the defense’s intended theme at trial,” said Kristen Nelson, defense attorney for Shanna Gardner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The prosecution had no objection to that, but they did note that they received an additional filing from the defense this morning. They asked to respond to it.

We told you a few weeks ago when the judge granted the defense’s request to have access to messages between Ms. Bridegan and another witness. Ms. Bridegan’s council says the messages will be delivered to the judge today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, the conspiracy charges were dismissed against Saldana. There was no discussion about those charges against Gardner Friday.

The judge set the final pretrial hearing for Gardner for August 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Jury selection for Gardner’s trial is scheduled to begin August 31.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.