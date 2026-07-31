Car crashes into Luckiest Man Sportscard in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A car crashed into a store in Clay County on Friday.

The Luckiest Man Sportscard store posted a photo of the car through the front window on social media.

The store is located on College Drive in Orange Park.

The car was towed away shortly after.

Luckiest Man Sportscards storefront wide open after car crashes into it Luckiest Man Sportscards storefront wide open after car crashes into it

The owner of the business next door and a separate customer told Action News Jax it was an older woman who was trying to park in the handicap spot in front of the store.

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