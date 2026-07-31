‘Assets to invest in:’ Jacksonville bill aims to create more job opportunities for veterans

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville veterans may have more job opportunities available to them if a newly filed bill makes it across the finish line.

Retired Navy Commander John Bear is CEO of Five Star Veterans Center, a local nonprofit that helps veterans who have fallen on hard times get back into the workforce.

He told Action News Jax that it’s not always an easy mission.

“They have the job skills already there. They have the discipline already there. So, it’s just providing them that opportunity to show that they can do the work,” said Bear.

Now, Jacksonville City Council President Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) has introduced the Stand for Service Act, which aims to increase employment opportunities for local vets.

“Veterans are not problems to manage, they’re assets to invest in,” said Howland.

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His bill would require companies to make a good faith effort to fill 10 percent of new jobs they create with veterans or spouses of active-duty military members as a condition to receive financial incentives from the city.

Howland said the Office of Economic Development would be in charge of overseeing the hiring requirements and ensuring companies are in compliance.

“When companies receive tax rebate incentives from the city to relocate or grow into Jacksonville, they commit as part of that to creating jobs. This is adding another layer on top of that,” said Howland.

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Bear argued it could be a big help to organizations like Five Star Veterans Center and the veterans they serve.

“Having those incentives to help us help them get other jobs available creates that stability that we need to make our place successful,” said Bear.

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And the bill appears to have a clear path ahead, with more than half of the city’s 19 council members already signing on as co-sponsors.

“Veterans are folks who have written blank checks up to and including their lives for our community,” said Howland. ”Now, this is a way for our community to take care of our veterans.”

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