City, Jacksonville Aviation Authority reach ‘understanding,’ JAA will not sue city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority reached a “memorandum of understanding” on Friday, which includes the JAA agreeing not to sue the City.

That’s with the stipulation that the 2027 Florida Legislature clearly define JAA’s roles and responsibilities, as well as who controls JAA’s budgets, contracts and leases.

The dispute between the City and the authority stems from a decision by City Council to amend JAA’s budget last year and set aside $10 million for an Florida State College at Jacksonville training center at Cecil Field.

The JAA board contended that decision put the agency at risk of violating Federal Aviation Administration rules that prohibit revenue diversions for uses that aren’t directly related to air transportation.

Action News Jax told you earlier this month when JAA voted to hire outside attorneys to pursue a lawsuit against the City.

We told you earlier this week that JAA set an Aug. 15 deadline to reach a deal in mediation.

We also told you last August about the dispute between JAA and now-Jacksonville City Council President Howland.

In June, Action News Jax’s Ben Becker obtained an email where the FAA said it had “serious concern” with reports that JAA executive leadership had faced threats of personnel action for following federal guidelines.

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The City and JAA issued a joint statement Friday:

“The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) stands ready and willing to partner with the City of Jacksonville and the State of Florida to serve the people of our region and users of the JAA’s four airport system while fostering economic growth for the community. The Authority seeks to do so in ways that are consistent with federal law, existing contracts, and the JAA’s charter.

“As a creation of the State, the JAA looks forward to the Florida Legislature providing clear direction as to the Authority’s structure, roles and responsibilities in their 2027 session. With that clarity defined, the Authority can once again turn its full attention to managing a world-class airport system.

“Mayor Deegan looks forward to working alongside the Jacksonville Aviation Authority and the Florida Legislature on this important matter.”

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In the memorandum of understanding, it states that “the JAA agrees to refrain from filing its proposed lawsuit against the COJ. Further, the COJ and JAA jointly request that the 2027 Florida Legislature pass legislation providing clear direction as to the structure, roles and responsibilities of the JAA.”

The memorandum was agreed upon Friday and signed by Deegan and Michael Barnett, Board Member and Designee for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

You can read the whole memorandum below:

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