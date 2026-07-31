Sheriff: Man recently executed for killing Lake County girl, also abducted, killed Polk County girl

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The state of Florida executed two inmates Tuesday. One of them, James Aren Duckett, 68, a former Mascotte police officer, was put to death for the rape and murder an 11-year-old Lake County girl in 1987.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a news conference Thursday and standing behind him at the podium were family members 14-year-old Jeanifer Weldon. She was abducted and murdered in 1987 also. Judd said Duckett killed that child as well.

“We never had not one iota of evidence that anyone other than James Duckett committed this murder,” Judd said during the news conference.

The sheriff outlined evidence detectives say links Duckett to Jeanifer’s death, including records showing he left for work early the night the child disappeared. He drove past the street where she was last seen and returned to work about two hours late the following morning, Judd said.

Execution set: Former police officer James Aren Duckett is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on March 31. (Florida Department of Corrections)

A bag containing candy and a stuffed animal that Duckett gave his wife were linked to items Jeanifer had purchased earlier that day, Judd said.

Detectives believe Jeanifer was killed just months after Duckett abducted, raped and killed 11-year-old Teresa McAbee, the crime he was put to death for.

Members of Teresa’s and Jeanifer’s families attended Duckett’s execution Tuesday.

“We got to bond with them. They were gracious to us because even though we know that Duckett killed her, they didn’t have to let us be there,” said Mindy Oakley, Jeanifer’s best friend.

Hope Limansah, Jeanifer’s sister, said Judd’s announcement brings long-awaited justice for the family.

“She deserved the life that she never got to see. She deserves justice,” Limansah said.

During the news conference, Judd also presented an age-progressed image showing what Jeanifer may have looked like as an adult.

Judd said investigators do not know whether Duckett had additional victims.

The sheriff’s office said detectives will hold one final meeting with state prosecutors before officially closing the investigation into Jeanifer’s death.

“I am confident, 100 percent, that the right person died,” Jeanifer’s sister, Amy Weldon, said at the news conference about Duckett’s execution.

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