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First Alert Weather: Seasonably hot, stormy weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
  • It’s a cloudy & warm morning
  • Jags Training Camp thru late morning will be warm & humid
  • We’ll have sun & clouds through the day with temps heating back into the mid-90s
  • A few afternoon storms will pop but coverage won’t be as much as yesterday
  • Some forecasts indicate rain lingering past sunset tonight, mainly inland
  • Saturday brings the next round of afternoon storms, again not everywhere
  • Storms spread out and become more numerous Sunday
  • There will be dry times this weekend, but also stormy times
  • Rain also starts to become more likely earlier in the day Sunday & Monday
  • Rain & storms continue each day through late week next week
  • Temperatures remain at and just a little above average

TROPICS

  • No active storms

TODAY: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few PM Storms. High: 96

TONIGHT: Lingering Inland Shower. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Afternoon Storms. 75/93

SUN: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/90

MON: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/91

TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/93

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93

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