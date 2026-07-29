JAX firefighters find Jaguars star Travis Hunter at the scene of a call last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue crew members said in a Facebook post they never know what they’ll find when responding to a call for help.

Last week, members of Engine 36 B-Shift found Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Jaguars star Travis Hunter wearing a police vest already on scene.

After the incident in Northwest Jacksonville was under control, the crew had a chance to welcome Waters and Hunter - and snap a quick photo.

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No word on whether the speedy Hunter was doing a police ride-along - as his apparel might indicate - but firefighters said they’d be happy to offer him that opportunity, if he would like.

“We promise it’s just as hot as training camp,” the post said.

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