‘Poor judgment’: Carrico’s $6,200 Jacksonville Council gift spending sparks scrutiny

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A longtime Jacksonville City Council tradition is sparking new scrutiny as the city braces for a tough budget battle.

The outgoing council president traditionally gives parting gifts to fellow members, select staff, and city employees. But former Council President Kevin Carrico is facing questions over whether he took the tradition too far.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker learned that Carrico used money from his council president budget to purchase 50 personalized $125 decanter sets - complete with two rocks glasses each and etched with his name - costing taxpayers $6,285, including shipping and other costs.

Costly gifts

Carrico’s gift spending significantly outpaced his recent predecessors, nearly matching the combined taxpayer totals of the past four council presidents, which sat at nearly $7,400:

2026 Kevin Carrico: 50 decanter sets - $6,285

50 decanter sets - 2025 Randy White: None - $0

None - 2024 Ron Salem: 24 Stanley Tumblers - $1,696

24 Stanley Tumblers - 2023 Terrance Freeman: 100 glass coasters, 50 mini wooden baseball bats, 98 baseball stress balls - $1,315

100 glass coasters, 50 mini wooden baseball bats, 98 baseball stress balls - 2022 Sam Newby: 100 charging pads, 20 desk clocks - $4,380

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“He used poor judgment here,” Councilman Matt Carlucci said.

When asked by Becker what he would say to citizens upset about taxpayer money funding personal gifts, Carlucci conceded, “You’re right.”

Florida law

Under Florida law, elected officials face three clear choices when receiving a gift that exceeds $100, such as Carrico’s decanter sets:

Keep it and disclose it Pay down the difference Return it

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The fallout divided the council’s response:

Returned: Six council members chose to return the gift outright, including Matt Carlucci, Rory Diamond, Ron Salem, Jimmy Peluso, Chris Miller, and Michael Boylan.

Six council members chose to return the gift outright, including Matt Carlucci, Rory Diamond, Ron Salem, Jimmy Peluso, Chris Miller, and Michael Boylan. Kept and Paid: Twelve members kept the gifts and cut a $25 check to cover the difference over the $100 threshold. This group includes new Council President Nick Howland, Vice President Joe Carlucci (Matt Carlucci’s son), Raul Arias, Ju’Coby Pittman, Ken Amaro, Tyrona Clark-Murray, Mike Gay, Rahman Johnson, Will Lahnen, Reggie Gaffney Jr., Randy White, and Terrance Freeman.

War of words

When reached for comment, Carrico defended the practice and pushed back against the criticism:

“This is another manufactured controversy from the same liberal activists and media outlets that attack conservatives over anything. Council Presidents from both parties have presented commemorative gifts at the conclusion of their term for years... No one has ever tried to turn it into a scandal before. Anyone trying to make this an issue now is playing silly politics. I’ll stay focused on delivering conservative results and fighting for the Jacksonville taxpayers who elected me.”

What’s next

With the city looking toward difficult financial decisions ahead, Carlucci offered a final parting shot regarding Carrico’s leadership tenure.

“Last year was nothing but drama and [Carrico] seems to be the gift that keeps on giving more drama, I hope it’s over.”

PAST COVERAGE FROM CARRICO’S TERM:

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