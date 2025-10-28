Jacksonville City Council leaders deny ties to mysterious foundation bearing their names

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two powerful Jacksonville City Council members are denying any involvement with a mysterious foundation that Florida state records show was listed in both of their names along with a third man.

According to state corporation filings, Council President Kevin Carrico and Finance Chair Raul Arias were listed as directors of the now-defunct Bold City Cares Foundation, an organization that existed for only one week in August before being abruptly dissolved.

Action News Jax uncovered that the foundation was formed on August 20 and dissolved on August 27, raising questions about its true purpose and who was actually behind it.

The not-for-profit was incorporated by a man named Mark Stemmermann, with the stated mission of helping small businesses improve their online presence. However, its principal address - 13770 Beach Boulevard - matched that of Mambo’s Restaurant, formerly owned by Arias and now operated by his parents.

Website quickly taken down

The Bold City Cares Foundation website, which described Stemmermann as a “visionary leader,” was taken offline shortly after Becker first contacted Arias for comment.

Mark Stemmerman's name on Bold City Cares website Mark Stemmerman's name on the now-taken down Bold City Cares website.

Before it was removed, screenshots captured by Action News Jax showed sponsorship packages ranging from $500 to $2,500, aimed at small businesses seeking exposure.

Bold City Cares Screenshot from the now-taken down Bold City Cares website

It’s unknown if any money was collected, how it may or may not have been used, and if forms were filed with the IRS.

Council members deny involvement

Both Carrico and Arias tell Action News Jax they had nothing to do with the filing and never authorized or consented to being named as directors of the foundation.

“I had no knowledge of being listed as an officer for this organization and was not made aware of it until yesterday,” Carrico said in a statement. “Several months ago, I had a brief conversation with Mr. Stemmermann about his interest in starting a nonprofit, but I had no role in its formation, management, or activities, and did not authorize or consent to being included in any filing.”

Arias distanced himself as well, but did acknowledge that he sold another business to Stemmerman.

“Stemmermann is a former employee who I sold the company [Bold City Media] to a couple years ago,” Arias said in his statement. “Regarding the address listed, the only businesses that operate under that address are Mambo’s and the catering company. I wasn’t aware of being added to a nonprofit [Bold City Cares Foundation] or a website.”

Arias said he currently has no financial interest in Bold City Media.

Stemmermann echoed the statements from both councilmen.

“I got out over my skis on this. In my enthusiasm about starting a nonprofit, I made assumptions that I shouldn’t have,” Stemmermann said. “I had informal conversations with community leaders and mistakenly interpreted their friendly advice as a willingness to be involved. I take full responsibility for that mistake and apologize to the council members who were listed without their knowledge or consent.”

Council Member Matt Carlucci, a former council president, cautioned that even the appearance of impropriety can damage public confidence.

“I would encourage my colleagues to be careful,” Carlucci said. “There needs to be some explaining to do.”

Questions about possible connections

Barry Ansbacher, a board-certified Attorney, reviewed the filings and said Florida’s corporate registry accepts documents at “face value” - meaning anyone can list another person’s name without consent.

“The confirmation documents would have been mailed to the Mambo’s address,” Ansbacher said.

Filing a fraudulent document with the State of Florida is a third-degree felony, according to the Florida Department of State.

Possible next steps

Action News Jax asked the State Attorney’s Office if any criminal investigation is warranted, including a look at if any Sunshine Law violations occurred between Arias and Carrico. The SAO only acknowledged receiving the email.

The Jacksonville Ethics Office confirmed that elected officials are permitted to form private companies together, as long as city business is not discussed within those entities.

Carlucci reiterated that transparency remains critical.

“Even the appearance of a conflict has a way of undermining public trust,” he said.

