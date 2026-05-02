Man shot in chest after argument in Arlington, JSO seeks suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man in his early 20s was shot in the chest and is in non-life-threatening condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Bert Road in Arlington after receiving a report of a shooting.

JSO said the victim was walking near the intersection of Arlington Road North and Blackard Road when he became involved in an argument with a man in a vehicle.

During the argument, the driver fired multiple shots, hitting the victim once in the chest.

JSO said the suspect, described as a younger black male, then fled, driving north in a dark green sedan.

Authorities are working to locate the suspect and determine what led to the argument.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.