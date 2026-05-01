Jacksonville area weather: First Alert Weather Day on Saturday for rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday due to widespread rain and storms.
The rain will arrive in the morning to the west of Jacksonville and late morning/midday along the coast.
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Strong storms producing gusty winds are possible along the leading edge of the line of storms.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:
- Saturday will begin dry, warm, and breezy then heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread west to east from mid-morning through the afternoon.
- A few strong storms will be possible, but the big story will be the much-needed soaking. Everyone will get rain with amounts averaging a half inch to 1.5”, locally 2”+.
- Skies will clear later Saturday night leading to a beautiful day Sunday; cooler, breezy, less humid, and lots of sun with highs only in the 70s.
- The workweek will begin nice and cool with temperatures inland in the 40s early Monday then afternoon highs near 80 with comfortable humidity.
- Temperatures warm again by Tuesday and Wednesday – 80s to near 90. The next front arrives Thursday with another opportunity for at least some rain.
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
TONIGHT: A few evening showers, isolated thunderstorm … partly cloudy. Low: 68
SATURDAY: Breezy & warm early with heavy showers, a few thunderstorms spreading west to east from mid-morning through the afternoon. High: 77
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing & cooler. Low: 53
SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler & less humid – nice! High: 76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 50/79
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 55/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. 64/90
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 67/86
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. 62/77
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