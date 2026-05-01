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Jacksonville area weather: First Alert Weather Day on Saturday for rain and storms

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Day
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday due to widespread rain and storms.

The rain will arrive in the morning to the west of Jacksonville and late morning/midday along the coast.

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Strong storms producing gusty winds are possible along the leading edge of the line of storms.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

  • Saturday will begin dry, warm, and breezy then heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread west to east from mid-morning through the afternoon.
  • A few strong storms will be possible, but the big story will be the much-needed soaking. Everyone will get rain with amounts averaging a half inch to 1.5”, locally 2”+.
  • Skies will clear later Saturday night leading to a beautiful day Sunday; cooler, breezy, less humid, and lots of sun with highs only in the 70s.
  • The workweek will begin nice and cool with temperatures inland in the 40s early Monday then afternoon highs near 80 with comfortable humidity.
  • Temperatures warm again by Tuesday and Wednesday – 80s to near 90. The next front arrives Thursday with another opportunity for at least some rain.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TONIGHT: A few evening showers, isolated thunderstorm … partly cloudy. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Breezy & warm early with heavy showers, a few thunderstorms spreading west to east from mid-morning through the afternoon. High: 77

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing & cooler. Low: 53

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler & less humid – nice! High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. 50/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. 64/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 67/86

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. 62/77

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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