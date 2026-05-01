Timeline | Few details on suspected hijacking of trucker found dead in Glynn County; What we know

The FBI is continuing its investigation into the death of a truck driver whose body was found in Glynn County after a possible hijacking. Federal investigators confirmed Wednesday that the body found was that of 41-year-old Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez.

The FBI said he was last seen April 17 at a truck stop after picking up multiple cars at the Port of Brunswick. The rig was later found with several cars missing.

The FBI has not released Gonzalez’s cause of death and no charges or arrests have been announced.

Here’s a timeline of events surrounding Gonzalez’s disappearance and death:

April 16: Gonzalez picks up a load of multiple vehicles at the Port of Brunswick, Ga. and departs southbound toward Miami.

Gonzalez picks up a load of multiple vehicles at the Port of Brunswick, Ga. and departs southbound toward Miami. April 17: Gonzalez stops at a Brevard County rest area off Interstate 95 near Grant-Valkaria, Fla. Later that day, the GPS on his truck showed he was traveling north toward Jacksonville, Fla. Shortly thereafter, Gonzalez stops responding and his truck is reported missing.

Gonzalez stops at a Brevard County rest area off Interstate 95 near Grant-Valkaria, Fla. Later that day, the GPS on his truck showed he was traveling north toward Jacksonville, Fla. Shortly thereafter, Gonzalez stops responding and his truck is reported missing. April 17: The truck is later located 320 miles away from the rest area in Port Wentworth, Ga. with several cars missing from the hauler.

The truck is later located 320 miles away from the rest area in Port Wentworth, Ga. with several cars missing from the hauler. April 17: A body is discovered in coastal Glynn County, nearly 80 miles from where the semitrailer was found, according to the Associated Press.

A body is discovered in coastal Glynn County, nearly 80 miles from where the semitrailer was found, according to the Associated Press. April 24: The FBI’s Tampa Division issues a missing person alert for Gonzalez. In that alert, the FBI said his truck and some of the cars he was hauling were recovered, but he remains missing.

The FBI’s Tampa Division issues a missing person alert for Gonzalez. In that alert, the FBI said his truck and some of the cars he was hauling were recovered, but he remains missing. April 29: The FBI confirms that the body found in coastal Glynn County is Gonzalez.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about this case to call its toll-free tip line 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or submit your tip online to tips.fbi.gov.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, went missing while heading to Miami with a shipment of vehicles he picked up April 16 at the Port of Brunswick on the Georgia coast. His body was found in Glynn County, Ga. (FBI)

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