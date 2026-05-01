‘We’re not leaving until you’re okay’: Georgia organizations give hundreds of meals in Brantley

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — More than a hundred meals a day are prepared for Brantley County residents and fire victims. It’s been happening since day one of the Highway 82 fire that continues to burn, forcing dozens of families out of their homes.

Salvation Army Captain James Dillingham, since day one, has driven to deliver and distribute the meals.

In partnership with the Georgia Baptist Disaster Team, they’re able to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner.

He says his mission is to feed the stomach and the soul.

“A hot meal for them, a shoulder to cry on,” Dillingham said.

The fire destroyed dozens of homes, leaving many families starting from scratch.

“We’re not leaving until you’re okay. We will be here until you tell me that you don’t need me any longer,” Dillingham said.

The meals and support are not limited to victims, but are available for anyone who needs them.

Dillingham is less than two months away from retiring from the Salvation Army after 16 years.

He told Action News Jax there’s no other way he would be spending his final moments.

“To be able to finish my last days with the Salvation Army doing what I believe in my heart that I was created to do is the greatest thing on earth,” he said.

They set up at the Satilla’s Grocery store off of Highway 82.

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