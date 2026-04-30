State officials warn Brantley County residents of post-fire scams and looting 

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — As residents of Brantley County return to properties scarred by recent wildfires, state insurance officials are issuing a warning that the danger is not over once the flames are out. While the community begins the long process of recovery, authorities are urging homeowners to remain vigilant against a second wave of disaster, looting, and predatory scams.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said that often, people come in after a natural disaster and try to take advantage. As neighborhoods reopen, officials say “storm chasers” and unauthorized individuals often move in to exploit vulnerable homeowners. These “storm chasers” often pose as repair crews or tree removal services, offering quick fixes to desperate homeowners.

For residents like Tabbytha Brown, the threat of theft adds insult to injury. “It’s heartbreaking that people would even think to try to break into our houses and take what we have left, if we have anything left at all,” Brown said.

Commissioner King noted that reports of suspicious activity have already begun to surface. “We had some initial reports initially that was occurring in Brantley County,” King stated. While those specific instances were later identified as relatives recovering items for displaced family members.

In response, local law enforcement has significantly increased patrols in fire-affected residential areas to ensure only authorized individuals are on-site. The increased police presence has provided some peace of mind for locals like Thomas Paradise. “I feel very safe. I see their presence everywhere. They’re making their presence known,” Paradise said.

“We start seeing a lot of people who are not licensed, who are not qualified,” King warned. “What they do is they take your money, they do half the work,if any and then they go down the road chasing the storm to the next town.”

One of the primary “red flags” for residents is the sudden appearance of unfamiliar faces or companies that have no established reputation in the community.

To avoid falling victim to post-disaster fraud, Commissioner King advises a “deliberate” approach to recovery, verify coverage first. Always contact your insurance provider before hiring any contractor.

Check Licenses, ensure any company offering repairs is fully licensed and qualified to work in Georgia. Avoid pressure tactics, do not sign any contracts or hand over payments to individuals offering “today-only” deals, or demand full payment upfront.

Report suspicious activity. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious individuals or companies to local law enforcement immediately.

“I urge people to be deliberate and take your time,” King said. “Make sure that everything is right before you sign on a dotted line.”

GSP replied that they haven’t received any reports of looting yet.

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