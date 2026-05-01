First Alert Weather: A few late afternoon showers/storms, First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry morning commute in Jacksonville with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

An isolated morning shower is possible in SE Georgia.

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland in NE Florida and near 80 along the coast.

A few showers will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Isolated storm possible.

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday : Widespread rain and storms arrive Saturday morning to the west of Jacksonville and late morning/midday along the coast.

for : Widespread rain and storms arrive Saturday morning to the west of Jacksonville and late morning/midday along the coast. Strong storms producing gusty winds are possible along the leading edge of the line of storms.



An isolated tornado is possible south of I-10.



Rainfall amounts through Saturday: 0.5-1.5″ +



Likely 100% coverage.

Sunday is dry and mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s with much lower humidity.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy a few afternoon showers/storm. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Low: 68

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Overcast with showers/storm. A few strong storms. 68/84

SUNDAY: Turning partly cloudy and cooler, less humid. 56/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/90

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 67/86

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