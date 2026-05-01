First Alert Weather: A few late afternoon showers/storms, First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dry morning commute in Jacksonville with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
- An isolated morning shower is possible in SE Georgia.
- Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s inland in NE Florida and near 80 along the coast.
- A few showers will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Isolated storm possible.
- First Alert Weather Day for Saturday: Widespread rain and storms arrive Saturday morning to the west of Jacksonville and late morning/midday along the coast.
- Strong storms producing gusty winds are possible along the leading edge of the line of storms.
- An isolated tornado is possible south of I-10.
- Rainfall amounts through Saturday: 0.5-1.5″ +
- Likely 100% coverage.
- Sunday is dry and mostly sunny.
- Highs in the mid 70s with much lower humidity.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy a few afternoon showers/storm. HIGH: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. Low: 68
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Overcast with showers/storm. A few strong storms. 68/84
SUNDAY: Turning partly cloudy and cooler, less humid. 56/76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 50/79
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 55/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/90
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 67/86
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️