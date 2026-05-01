Brantley County fire victims | Where to go for help

WAYNESVILLE, Ga. — A Multi-Agency Information Center is scheduled Saturday at Atkinson Elementary Gym, to assist individuals impacted by the Highway 82 fire. The center will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., providing direct connections to critical information and resources.

The center is designed as a single location for those affected by the wildfire to speak face-to-face with various agencies and organizations. Its purpose is to guide attendees to the necessary resources and next steps, offering support and direct points of contact.

Representatives from several organizations will be available to provide assistance. These include the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), the American Red Cross and local school system representatives. Personnel from Faith-based organizations, the Board of Commissioners and Family Connection will also be present, along with additional support partners.

Free transportation will be provided for attendees. Three buses will offer pickup services between 8:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Pickup locations are Friendly Express #95, located at 25137 Highway 82 in Waynesville and the Satilla Grocery Parking Lot, located at 21300 Highway 82 in Waynesville.

The Multi-Agency Information Center aims to help individuals navigate what comes next after being impacted by the Highway 82 fire. The public is encouraged to share this information to reach those who may need assistance.

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