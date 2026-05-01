I-95 lanes closed in St. Johns County due to crash | FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — 6 AM: All lanes on Interstate 95 northbound are closed Friday morning in St. Johns County due to a crash. The wreck is near Racetrack Road (mile marker 331).

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center right now with details and detours. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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