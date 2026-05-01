‘Teachers won’t have any representation’: DeSantis signs new restrictions for teachers’ unions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marked International Workers’ Day, and Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated by signing into law new restrictions targeting public sector unions.

During the bill signing, DeSantis made it clear teachers’ unions are the main target.

The legislation requires at least 50 percent of all union members to participate in recertification votes for the results to count.

“You have examples, many examples, of these school unions that have this authority and they have like a handful of people who actually consented to them representing,” said DeSantis. “So, why should they play such a large role?”

25-year Duval County teacher Chris Guerrieri said he’s hopeful his local union will be able to meet the new standard.

“But smaller unions across the state, they’re gonna decertify and those teachers won’t have any representation,” said Guerrieri.

New audit and membership threshold requirements for public sector unions, along with restrictions on automatic dues payments have also been passed in recent years.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar argued the new law is just the latest in what he views as a multi-year assault on teachers’ right to collectively bargain, in a state that has once again been ranked 50th in the nation for average teacher pay.

And he noted a seat at the table during salary negotiations isn’t the only thing teachers stand to lose if their union goes away.

“We lose our contract. We lose the things that we fought so hard to make sure we have,” said Spar. ”Protected planning time, guaranteed lunch time, making sure we’re getting our breaks and then , yes, having recourse for some of that stuff.”

And it isn’t lost on Guerrieri that specific exceptions were made for police and fire unions in this new law, as has been the case with other new laws passed in recent years targeting public sector unions.

“Why is it important for some workers and not all workers? And I think if people think about that, even if they’re not fans of the union, they’ll recognize how unfair this is and how wrong it is,” said Guerrieri.

Spar said FEA is currently considering its options in terms of fighting the new law, which is set to take effect on July 1.

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