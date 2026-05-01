Man arrested for murder, arson after another man found dead in burned car in Middleburg, CCSO says

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for second-degree murder.

Kareem Johnson, 38, is facing three charges, including second-degree arson.

CCSO and Clay County Fire Rescue responded to a car fire near County Road 218 and North Mimosa Avenue on Monday, April 6.

After they put out the fire, they discovered the body of a man inside.

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That man was later identified as 41-year-old Reginald Gantt.

Reginald Gantt, 41 Reginald Gantt, 41

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The autopsy revealed Gantt’s cause of death to be homicide.

Johnson was arrested Thursday, and the investigation is still developing.

Anyone who has information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Mosley at (904) 264-6512 or nmosley@claysheriff.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the SaferWatch app or First Coast Crimestoppers at 888-845-TIPS (8477).

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