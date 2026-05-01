‘Child-like sex dolls’ found at home of St. Augustine man during arrest, police said

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Andrew Pelger, 61, was arrested following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into child sex crimes. Detectives executed a search warrant at his St. Augustine home on April 19, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Pelger later surrendered at the Hamilton County (Tenn.) Jail & Detention Center on Thursday for outstanding warrants.

Pelger faces nine counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, according to the sheriff’s office. The initial search at his St. Augustine home led to the discovery of child sexual abuse material, sex toys and child-like sex dolls, the sheriff’s office said. He was also charged with Prohibition of Certain Acts in Connection with Obscene Lewd Materials and Resisting an Officer without Violence.

While Pelger was released on bond, detectives learned he owned a second home in Ooltewah, Tenn. St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office detectives assisted the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with executing search warrants at this Tennessee home and a nearby storage unit.

These searches led to the discovery of twelve child-like dolls, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Hamilton County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office, the FBI - Jacksonville and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Andrew Pelger Andrew Pelger, 61, was arrested following a joint multi-jurisdictional investigation into child sex crimes. (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

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