Manatees from breeding heard beach themselves at Vilano Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Some beached manatees got a lot of attention Saturday at Vilano Beach. A viewer sent Action News Jax videos showing people caring the manatees.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the manatees were part of a manatee mating herd that had been in the area all week.

“It’s a natural behavior for the female to head to shallow water, or beach herself, to get a break from the multiple males vying for breeding,” said Nadia Lentz, FWC Marine Mammal Assistant Research Scientist.

FWC biologists, FWC law enforcement, St. Johns County Beach Services, and volunteers “stretchered” the manatees to deeper water on Porpoise Point, Lentz said.

Lentz cautioned beach goers to never push marine mammals back into the water because they typically beach for a reason and may be sick or injured).

To help beached marine mammals call FWC’s Hotline at 888-404-3922 (FWCC).

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