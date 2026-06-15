Johnson & Johnson investing $1 billion in Jacksonville, building a new facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Johnson & Johnson is investing $1 billion into its Jacksonville facility. This investment aims to grow jobs and strengthen the area’s manufacturing presence across the entire country.

This local investment is part of a larger $55 billion U.S. investment in manufacturing, research and development and technology that Johnson & Johnson previously announced will span through early 2029. The Jacksonville facility currently produces 90% of the company’s Acuvue contact lenses. Johnson & Johnson has a $6 billion annual economic impact in Florida and this investment plans to build on that.

The investment will support more than 3,500 jobs within the Jacksonville area. Construction is underway for a new facility in Jacksonville. Johnson & Johnson’s vision headquarters has been located in Jacksonville for the past 40 years.

The new facility under construction is expected to be fully operational by 2028.

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