Teen dies in Bradford County crash

HAMPTON, Fla. — An 18-year-old Hampton man is dead after a crash Friday morning. It occurred at about 1:43 a.m. at SE County Road 325 and Hampton Villa Drive, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

He was driving southbound on CR 325 when the SUV he was driving left the roadway and overturned, the news release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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