3 St. Johns County elected officials charged in alleged election fraud scheme plead not guilty

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three St. Johns County elected officials have pleaded not guilty in connection to alleged election fraud involving the distribution of fake voter guides during the 2024 election cycle.

Action News Jax told you earlier this month that St. Johns County Commissioners Sarah Arnold and Christian Whitehurst, along with St. Augustine Beach Commissioner Dylan Rumrell, have each been charged with misdemeanor offenses related to the mailing of tens of thousands of voter guides.

Arnold, Whitehurst, and Rumrell waived their arraignment, which is a defendant’s initial court appearance.

Ahead of the 2024 Primary Election, we told you when St. Johns County GOP Chair Denver Cook raised the alarm about these fake voter guides that began appearing in voters’ mailboxes.

The fake guides made false claims about the candidates endorsed by the local party.

We also told you about a criminal affidavit that detailed how campaign consultants, along with Arnold, Whitehurst, and Rumrell, allegedly conspired to deceive Republican voters in the election.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the affidavit, Briana Jordan, who owned two consulting firms representing several local candidates in St. Johns County, organized a “secret envelope stuffing” operation at this St. Augustine home in August of 2024.

Jordan is facing the only felony charges in the case, including tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy, and the unauthorized voter guide.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jordan has also pleaded not guilty and waived her arraignment, court records show.

Two additional defendants, Jamie Johnson and Garrett Davis, are also facing misdemeanor charges connected to the investigation.

Johnson has also pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.