Action News Jax & Family Focus partners collect school supplies in Tools for School supply drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and our Family Focus Partners are teaming up to collect new school supplies as part of our “Tools for School” drive.

“There are a lot of kids in need. We’re very happy to have helped,” Ken Swan said.

Ken and Patty Swan heard about the drive from watching Action News Jax This Morning. They said buying school supplies for them was nostalgic.

“I don’t have to buy school supplies anymore so I’m like, I may as well,” Patty Swan said.

“Every year we would have to do this, so we’re happy to do this for a charity event,” Ken Swan said.

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The school supplies are going to students and teachers at the YMCA’s Tiger Academy.

“Tiger Academy is our (First Coast YMCA’s) charter school on the Northside,” Eleanor Blair, Vice President of Strategic Communications for First Coast YMCA, said. “It’s Pre-K through 5th grade and these school supplies are going to help all of our students all through the year.”

“It really impacts us,” Isis Golden, Program Director at First Coast YMCA, said.

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Golden said the school year at Tiger Academy wouldn’t be the same if it weren’t for this drive.

“This really does help our children, this really does help our teachers …helps every staff member that’s at our charter school to just have that wonderful and good successful year that everybody deserves,” Golden said.

The ‘Tools for School’ drive wraps up at 5 p.m.

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