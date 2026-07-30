UPDATE: Camden County wildfire sparked by lightning, grows overnight, 50 percent contained

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — 10 AM: A wildfire in Camden County has grown a couple hundred acres overnight, but is now 50 percent contained, Georgia Forestry Commission said Thursday morning. The wildfire, which was started by a lightning strike, is 800 acres, the forestry commission said. It was listed as 600 acres Wednesday night.

The fire closed portions of Interstate 95 late Wednesday, but all lanes were open Thursday. No homes or structures are threatened by the fire, officials said.

Forestry commission helicopters were making water drops on the blaze Friday morning.

Camden County, Ga. wildfire Camden County, Ga. wildfire / July 30, 2026 (Georgia Forestry Commission)

Camden County, Ga. wildfire Camden County, Ga. wildfire / July 30, 2026 (Georgia Forestry Commission)

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