Accusations of fraud as early voting begins tomorrow in St. Johns County

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County’s Republican party said someone sent fake endorsement cards out ahead of Saturday’s August primary.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Chairman Denver Cook said he’s gotten over a dozen calls about the fake mail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“To do this it’s angering, frustrating and it concerns me about behavior when you talk voter intimidations, voter fraud, the level of anger that’s been produced.”

Associate professor of political science for UNF Sean Freeder said something like this isn’t cheap to pull off and the goal is to cause confusion.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen specifically a fraudulent slate of candidates in terms of endorsement usually these mailers are false information,” Freeder said. “In these close races, if you can confuse 5 percent of voters that’s potentially a huge victory and with an increasingly easy to manufacture, mass produce these kinds of mailers in different races, you will probably see more and more of this.”

RELATED STORY: ‘Your vote is your voice:’ Early voting officially underway for Duval, Nassau County primary elections

This comes as early voting beings on Saturday in St. Johns County. Cook believes it’s damaging to election integrity.

“To come out the day before voters come out for early voting, with this level of fraud, claiming they are in fact the county party is just beyond the bounds of reason, acceptability, and potentially not only voter fraud, out of state at the federal level, but it can also be mail fraud,” Cook said.

The chairman said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is aware and said if they find out who did this they’re going to be looking to press charges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.