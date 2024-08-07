‘Your vote is your voice:’ Early voting officially underway for Duval, Nassau County primary elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting is now officially underway for the 2024 primary election in Duval County and Nassau County. Jacksonville residents like L. Walker took to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office as it opened for the first day of voting on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of using their right to vote.

“Your vote is your voice. If you don’t vote, you ain’t got no voice,” Walker told Action News Jax while waiting for the polls to open. “I’ve been voting every year since I was 18 years old.”

While the stakes for the primary election may not feel as high as the November general election, officials say every vote makes a difference and helps shape how the federal, state, and local governments are run.

“There’s something on the ballot for every voter,” explained Duval County Supervisor of Elections, Jerry Holland. “Most people think these are just primaries for the two parties, but there are judicial races, school board races, very important races for everybody.”

While Holland told Action News Jax Wednesday he doesn’t expect a large turnout for the primaries, he emphasized it’s important voters use their local polling locations for every election or face the possibility of losing them in future elections.

“Take an opportunity and use them. If not, we’ll lose ‘em,” said Holland. “So in other words, if the public doesn’t take advantage and use these early voting sites, they’ll definitely pull back in future elections.”

St. Johns County also begins its early voting on Saturday.

Those interested in early voting in Duval County can do so through August 18th each day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of the 24 voting locations listed below:

Argyle Branch Library - 7973 Old Middleburg Rd South, Jacksonville, FL 32222

Balis Community Center - 1513 LaSalle St, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Beaches Branch Library - 600 3rd St, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library - 1755 Edgewood Ave West, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library - 6887 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL 32210

EWU Schell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center - 1697 Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32209

FSCJ Deerwood - 9911 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Highlands Regional Library 1826 Dunn Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Holiday Inn Bartram Park South -13934 Village Lake Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Legends Community Center -130 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208

Mandarin Regional Library - 3330 Kori Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Maxville Branch Library - 8375 Maxville Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32234

Oceanway Community Center - 12215 Sago Ave. West, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Pablo Creek Regional Library - 13295 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Police Athletic League – 3450 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Regency Square Regional Library - 9900 Regency Square Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225

South Mandarin Regional Library - 12125 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Southeast Regional Library - 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Southside Community Center - 10080 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Supervisor of Elections - 105 E Monroe St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

UF/IFAS Extension Duval County - 1010 N. McDuff Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32254

University Park Branch Library - 3435 University Blvd. North, Jacksonville, FL 32277

West Branch Library - 1425 Chaffee Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32221

Willow Branch Library - 2875 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205

