‘Stay off the damn phone’: Multiple deadly accidents in Northeast Florida raise safety concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Between Thursday and Friday, Nassau, Clay, St. Johns and Duval Counties saw multiple major traffic accidents, several of them deadly.

Two of those deadly accidents happened in Duval County, both on I-295.

According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, one incident occurred on Thursday morning around 11:40 a.m., when a red pickup truck collided with a white sedan.

The report says the red pick-up truck was traveling westbound on I-10, just west of I-295, when it ran off the roadway to the right. After veering back onto the interstate, the collision with the white sedan caused the pickup truck to roll over and travel over the guardrail. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger of the pickup truck and all three occupants of the White Sedan, which included one six-year-old and one eight-year-old, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

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Another accident resulting in a fatality took place off I-295 and Phillips Highway less than a day later, but Action News Jax is still waiting on the full report.

Clay County also saw a fatal crash around 6:05 a.m. Thursday morning.

Reports show that a Ford F350 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer loaded with a Kubota front-end loader was traveling north on County Road 215 when the driver attempted to cross the southbound lane of Blanding Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that the Ford traveled directly in front of a Kawasaki motorcycle, resulting in the death of a 27-year-old man.

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St. Johns County had two major accidents on Thursday, one that caused a car to burst into flames.

Reports show that around 10:18 a.m. Thursday morning, a truck tractor and trailer combination was traveling southbound on I-95 in the center lane when the driver steered left, crossing the left lane and into the center median.

After striking the guardrail, the car overturned on top of it and became engulfed in flames.

The driver was transported to UF Health Shands in Gainesville with critical injuries.

Roughly three hours later, around 1:10 p.m., that crash resulted in major delays, and the slowdown in traffic flow contributed to a secondary crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 305.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Volkswagen changed lanes, directly in the path of a Freightliner Cascadia with an attached unloaded 53-foot flatbed trailer.

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Travelers at a rest stop along I-95 in St. Johns County say drivers need to slow down.

“I think that people are speeding, going too fast,” Charmaine Vincent-Gettys said.

Vincent says she saw an accident a little bit further South on her way back up to Pennsylvania after spending a week in Orlando.

“When it started to rain, they weren’t paying attention, and they’re speeding, so that causes a lot of the fatalities out here,” Vincent-Gettys said. “I’m sorry to hear about the fatalities of the people losing their lives.”

Another traveler, Bill Avery, also says he saw an accident while traveling North from Cocoa Beach. He says the driver took out a few trees.

“I’ve seen people just flying by me, like 80/90 miles an hour,” Avery said. “Slow down, stay off the damn phone.”

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