First Alert Weather: Wet weekend continues with bands of rain

Jacksonville, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s been a damp 24 hours for NE FL
- JIA set a daily record for rain yesterday, almost getting 3″
- 2.79″ made for the wettest day of the year
- We finished July with 6.42″ of rain, just below average by 0.35″
- Bands of rain & storms have moved across NE FL & SE GA today
- Some neighborhoods in Duval/Clay/St. Johns have gotten 1-2″ of rain
- There may be an isolated shower this evening but it will largely be dry & cloudy
- Rain will return overnight & early Sunday morning
- There will be heavy rain and storms to start the day with the heaviest rain inland
- Clouds stick around all day but we should see a break in the rain tomorrow afternoon/evening
- Monday continues with bands of storms off-and-on
- We’ll see more sun overhead Monday & Tuesday
- The sea breeze takes over bringing us more storms but more dry hours Wednesday onward
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TROPICS
- Nothing
TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers before sunrise. Low: 75
TOMORROW: Off-and-on Showers & Storms. Cloudy & Breezy. High: 87
MON: Scattered Showers & Storms.75/88
TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/90
WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93
THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93
FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92
SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91
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