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First Alert Weather: Wet weekend continues with bands of rain

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Jacksonville, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • It’s been a damp 24 hours for NE FL
  • JIA set a daily record for rain yesterday, almost getting 3″
  • 2.79″ made for the wettest day of the year
  • We finished July with 6.42″ of rain, just below average by 0.35″
  • Bands of rain & storms have moved across NE FL & SE GA today
  • Some neighborhoods in Duval/Clay/St. Johns have gotten 1-2″ of rain
  • There may be an isolated shower this evening but it will largely be dry & cloudy
  • Rain will return overnight & early Sunday morning
  • There will be heavy rain and storms to start the day with the heaviest rain inland
  • Clouds stick around all day but we should see a break in the rain tomorrow afternoon/evening
  • Monday continues with bands of storms off-and-on
  • We’ll see more sun overhead Monday & Tuesday
  • The sea breeze takes over bringing us more storms but more dry hours Wednesday onward

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

  • Nothing

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers before sunrise. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Off-and-on Showers & Storms. Cloudy & Breezy. High: 87

MON: Scattered Showers & Storms.75/88

TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/90

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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