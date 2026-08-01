First Alert Weather: Wet weekend continues with bands of rain

Jacksonville, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s been a damp 24 hours for NE FL

JIA set a daily record for rain yesterday, almost getting 3″

2.79″ made for the wettest day of the year

We finished July with 6.42″ of rain, just below average by 0.35″

Bands of rain & storms have moved across NE FL & SE GA today

Some neighborhoods in Duval/Clay/St. Johns have gotten 1-2″ of rain

There may be an isolated shower this evening but it will largely be dry & cloudy

Rain will return overnight & early Sunday morning

There will be heavy rain and storms to start the day with the heaviest rain inland

Clouds stick around all day but we should see a break in the rain tomorrow afternoon/evening

Monday continues with bands of storms off-and-on

We’ll see more sun overhead Monday & Tuesday

The sea breeze takes over bringing us more storms but more dry hours Wednesday onward

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TROPICS

Nothing

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers before sunrise. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Off-and-on Showers & Storms. Cloudy & Breezy. High: 87

MON: Scattered Showers & Storms.75/88

TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/90

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91

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