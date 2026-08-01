Fernandina Police issue warning after finding 4-year-old wandering waterfront at 2 a.m.

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Fernandina Beach Police have a reminder for parents after discovering a 4-year-old child wandering near the waterfront at 2 a.m. recently:

“Young children can slip away in a matter of seconds,” police said in a news release, asking parents to lock doors, use door alarms, and take other precautions.

While conducting a routine foot patrol at the Amelia Waterfront Park, police found the child wandering alone near the riverfront.

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A short time later, officers located the child’s father, who had unknowingly been separated from his son after the little one awoke and quietly wandered out of their hotel room.

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The child remained in good health, and there were no signs of neglect or suspicious circumstances.

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