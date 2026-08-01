Quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks Jaguars’ explosive offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As head coach Liam Coen pointed out, it’s all about consistency in Year 2 under his tutelage. It certainly helps that the Jaguars are returning nearly their entire offense, Travis Etienne aside. It’s especially key at the quarterback and receiver positions, offering Trevor Lawrence the chance to further connect and build relationships with his wideouts.

To close out last season, the Jaguars’ passing attack was about the best in the business. Lawrence threw for nearly 2,400 yards and 20 touchdowns after the bye, including 36 explosive gains. All three of those figures ranked inside the Top-5 at the position.

Part of what made the Jaguars particularly dangerous down the stretch was that opposing teams just never knew which receiver would be the one to take over the game any given week. In 2025, the Jaguars had six different receivers lead the team in yards across the season, four of whom did so three or more times.

Lawrence spoke on that very thing in a recent interview with Action Sports Jax’s Brent Martineau and Austen Lane.

“It’s a huge weapon for an offense to be balanced. There’s a lot of great receivers in this league and a lot of good offenses, but as far as the balance that we have, I think we are up there at the top of the league,” said Lawrence.

“The weapons are everywhere. Everyone’s a threat, and I think the cool thing about it is that everyone is different too. Every receiver that we have, or tight end, are really different players so you can do so much with those guys,” Lawrence continued.

With the return of Travis Hunter, the ball could be spread out even more finely. Hunter seemed to finally get going in his final game before going down with a season-ending injury, hauling in eight balls for 101 yards and a score. Speaking of Hunter, Lawrence noted just how good he looks so far in camp.

“He looks good. He looks really good. We got an opportunity to work out a little bit this summer and he looks good. He’s gained some weight. He’s bigger, but it doesn’t look like he’s lost a step at all. He looks maybe even faster,” said Lawrence.

When asked what sets Hunter apart from other receivers, Lawrence noted his ball skills, which he beautifully put on display last season with highlight grabs in key moments against San Francisco and Kansas City.

Lawrence spoke about the other three top receivers as well: Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr.

Regarding what makes Meyers unique, Lawrence said “Easy to throw to, spatial awareness, just understands defenses, knows how to tempo routes, set routes up, just a really smart player. I mean, obviously, amazing hands, catches everything.”

He certainly showed off those skills last year, immediately impacting the offense and opening up so much over the middle of the field. He was the Jaguars’ leading receiver for three of his first four games in teal. He provided Lawrence and the offense the stability they so desperately needed.

Parker Washington ascended to stardom to end the 2025 regular season. He was particularly deadly on 3rd down, finishing Top-5 in yards per route, explosive play rate, yards per reception, and yards after the catch.

Lawrence noted just what makes him so special.

“Parker can do a lot of things. I’d say just his strength in and out of cuts, getting defenders off of him, strong through the catch, can break a lot of tackles. Obviously, the YAC, his ability to create is impressive.”

“But he’s also good enough down the field to where he’s not just an underneath, intermediate guy. He can run the whole route tree. I think that’s what really makes him dangerous, because he can go over the top too,” Lawrence added.

When asked about the final receiver, Brian Thomas Jr, Lawrence had one word to say: “speed.”

Makes a lot of sense, considering Brian Thomas Jr has finished as the first and second fastest receiver in the NFL at the position over the last two seasons, posting ball-carrying speeds of 22.13 and 22.15 MPH.

Lawrence did elaborate on the Jaguars’ deep ball threat, “The steps that he’s taken this offseason, some of the routes that he’s run that haven’t just been vertical have been impressive. And the way that I’ve seen him work on his craft, get better every year. I’m super excited for this year for him. He’s gonna have an awesome year.”

If the Jaguars can get Brian Thomas Jr back to his 2024 form, the Jaguars’ offense becomes that much more dangerous. His speed and deep ball ability is just another threat that could take this offense to new heights. As good as last year’s passing attack was, the deep threat just wasn’t really there for much of the season.

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