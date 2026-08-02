First Alert Weather: Off-and-on showers and storms today and tomorrow

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

RIGHT NOW: A few showers are tracking across our area early this morning.

We will continue to see scattered showers tracking across our area from west to east through this morning.

It is not going to rain in one spot all day. We will have a bit of a break from the rain through the late morning/early afternoon before another band of showers and storms arrives around dinnertime.

Off-and-on showers continue through Monday.

It is also going to be breezy both Sunday and Monday.

Scattered showers and storms again for Tuesday before more dry hours (and more sunshine) Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s both today and Monday because of the rain and mostly cloudy sky.

TROPICS: No activity expected over the next seven days. But keeping an eye on the Western Atlantic late weekend/into early next week. Next name: Cristobal.

Tracking the Tropics: Sunday, August 2, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking the tropics on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

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TODAY: Off-and-on showers/storms. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: A few showers overnight LOW: 75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Off and on showers and storms. 75/88

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.74/93

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Multiple showers and storms for Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking off and on showers for the remainder of the weekend.

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