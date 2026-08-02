First Alert Weather: Off-and-on showers and storms today and tomorrow

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- RIGHT NOW: A few showers are tracking across our area early this morning.
- We will continue to see scattered showers tracking across our area from west to east through this morning.
- It is not going to rain in one spot all day. We will have a bit of a break from the rain through the late morning/early afternoon before another band of showers and storms arrives around dinnertime.
- Off-and-on showers continue through Monday.
- It is also going to be breezy both Sunday and Monday.
- Scattered showers and storms again for Tuesday before more dry hours (and more sunshine) Wednesday through the rest of the week.
- Temperatures will remain in the 80s both today and Monday because of the rain and mostly cloudy sky.
TROPICS: No activity expected over the next seven days. But keeping an eye on the Western Atlantic late weekend/into early next week. Next name: Cristobal.
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TODAY: Off-and-on showers/storms. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 87
TONIGHT: A few showers overnight LOW: 75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Off and on showers and storms. 75/88
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 74/90
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.74/93
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 76/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/91
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