JSO: 4 people shot in Duclay area, suspect unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people were shot Saturday night across two related scenes, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to Ortega Woods Drive at approximately 11:40 p.m. following reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found three adult males, all in their late teens, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

At the same time, another call reported a gunshot victim on Ortega Park Boulevard.

Investigators have determined the two calls were related.

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Officials have yet to disclose the conditions of the four victims.

No suspect has been identified. JSO said investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

JSO said the victims are cooperating with officers and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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