Police investigating a reported shooting in Northwest Jacksonville on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting reported in Northwest Jacksonville, taping off the street as a crime scene.

As of Saturday night, no further details were available from police about a confirmed shooting at Effee Street and West 26th Street in the Grand Park neighborhood.

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