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Go Fund Me, and event aim to help shrimper with cancer struggling to stay afloat

Fundraiser held Saturday at Safe Harbor Market to help Doug Jones and family

By Doug Filaroski, Action News Jax
Fundraiser for shrimper battling cancer Doug and Nancy Jones had to sell the family shrimp boat to pay for cancer treatments and other expenses.
By Doug Filaroski, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — Community members, friends and other turned out Saturday at Safe Harbor Seafood Market in Mayport to support a local shrimper struggling with cancer.

Doug Jones, a lifelong shrimper out of Mayport, was forced because of health problems to sell the family’s shrimp boat. according to a post on Facebook.

Supporters also set up a Go Fund Me, which says Jones is battling stage 4 colon cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, and making frequent trips to the hospital.

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Jones’ wife, Nancy, has worked for years at Safe Harbor Seafood Market, where people gathered Saturday to support the family whose roots in Mayport go back generations in the shrimping industry.

Supporters intend to use funds raised to helping the Jones, who recently had to sell a shrimping boat, with the medical bills and other hardships.

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