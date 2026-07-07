Three St. Johns County elected officials charged in alleged election fraud scheme

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Three elected officials in St. Johns County face criminal charges in connection to alleged election fraud involving the distribution of fake voter guides during the 2024 election cycle.

Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned that St. Johns County Commissioners Sarah Arnold and Christian Whitehurst, along with St. Augustine Beach Commissioner Dylan Rumrell, have each been charged with misdemeanor offenses related to the mailing of tens of thousands of voter guides. According to the charging documents, on or about August 1, 2024 through August 15, 2024, investigators say they were involved with voter guides that “falsely represented itself as an official publication of the St. Johns County Republican Executive Committee” that included incorrect candidate endorsements.

Political consultant Brianna Jordan is facing the only felony charges in the case, including tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy, and the unauthorized voter guide.

Two additional defendants, Jamie Johnson and Garrett Davis, are also facing misdemeanor charges connected to the investigation.

State Rep. Kim Kendall, who was a candidate during the election and considers herself a victim in the case, said the allegations go beyond partisan politics.

“This is something that crosses party lines. If we don’t have election integrity, then we have nothing,” Kendall told Becker.

Arnold, Whitehurst and Rumrell are being represent by the Bedell law firm, where noted criminal defense attorney Hank Coxe is the director. In a statement, it said, “These allegations have lingered for nearly two years in the hands of various government agencies. With formal charges now filed, County Commissioner Arnold, County Commissioner Whitehurst and St. Augustine Beach City Commissioner Rumrell look forward to the conclusion of this matter and will have no further comments at this time.”

The case is being prosecuted by the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office in Gainesville. Sources familiar with the matter tell Becker that both the 4th and 7th Judicial Circuits recused themselves from the case. Despite the change in prosecutors, the arrest warrant was issued in St. Johns County.

It’s unknown right now when Jordan will turn herself in or when the others, including Arnold, Whitehurst and Rumrell, will make their first appearances.

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