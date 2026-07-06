Man dies after hitting utility pole in Mustang, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died in a single-car crash on Monday on Lane Avenue North, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO Sgt. Robert Hungerford said a man in his 30s was driving a Ford Mustang northbound in the 1400 block of Lane Avenue, which is between West 5th Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

The Mustang crossed into southbound lanes and hit a large metal JEA pole on the west side of the road, Hungerford said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene of the crash and pronounced the man dead, Hungerford said.

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Hungerford said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

JSO said this is the 101st traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

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