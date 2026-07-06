Man shot in Murray Hill; JSO searching for two suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Murray Hill.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Monday at the Villas on the Hill apartment complex on Woodruff Avenue.

When Action News Jax got to the scene, the road was blocked off by crime scene tape, preventing some people from entering their homes.

“It’s stopping me from my employment. I have things to go do as far as my employment is concerned, and I can’t even get into my apartment,” said Lennox Wilkinson, who lives in the Villas on the Hill apartment complex.

JSO says the victim and his girlfriend were grabbing a pillow from a vacant apartment at the complex when an argument broke out with the two suspects who were inside the vacant space.

Investigators say a female suspect struck the victim in the head.

The victim and two suspects then went into the parking lot where the male suspect shot the victim in the leg. Both suspects took off running.

JSO said staff at the complex reported that the unit where this incident occurred is vacant and no one should have been inside it.

The shooting marks the fifth one reported in Jacksonville since Saturday. Two people died in separate shootings over the weekend.

Wilkinson says something needs to change.

“I actually had complaints about the Villas on the Hill about them not having proper cameras and security. It’s not even a proper police presence over here at this point in time. When I questioned them about it, they stated that they were just waiting to set up cameras. I’m like, what are you waiting for till somebody gets shot?” said Wilkinson.

Action News Jax reached out to the leasing office at the Villas on the Hill apartment complex about these complaints and asked if they plan to take any additional safety measures going forward. We have not heard back.

JSO says the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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