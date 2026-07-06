Woman faces murder charge after deadly Calvert Street shooting, JSO says

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman who is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday morning.

According to JSO, District Patrol officers responded to Clavert Street near Norwood Avenue in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, 40-year-old Robert Miller was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

After investigating, Homicide and crime scene detectives identified 36-year-old Kala Murrell as the suspect. She was detained near the scene shortly after the shooting.

Murrell was arrested for Murder and tampering with Evidence. She is currently behind bars at the Duval County Jail.

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