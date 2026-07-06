JSO: 2 women, 1 man arrested after child hospitalized with fractured skull, bite mark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are facing charges after a child was hospitalized with a fractured skull, brain bleed, and a human bite mark, police say.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Zaben Kinard, 30, and Jasmine Kinard, 28, brought the child to a Jacksonville hospital three separate times in June.

Each time was after they claim their roommate, 27-year-old Alexus Wortman, was baby sitting.

The report does not list the child’s age.

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It does say the child is stable, but that the injuries could become deadly.

Jasmine and Zaben Kinard both face three counts of child neglect and Wortman faces two counts of aggravated child abuse and three counts of aggravated child abuse - tortures, maliciously punishes, unlawfully cages.

As of Monday night, both Kinards and Wortman were still in the Duval County Jail awaiting trial.

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