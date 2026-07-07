Duval County high schoolers invited to apply for Mayor’s Young Leaders Advisory Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Applications are officially open for the next session of the Mayor’s Young Leaders Advisory Council (MYLAC). Duval County high school juniors and seniors passionate about leadership and making a difference in their community are invited to apply, with a deadline of Aug. 7.

The MYLAC program offers students the chance to learn how local government operates, build leadership and professional skills, and connect with city leaders. Applicants must be current high school juniors or seniors attending a Duval County school and maintain a 2.0 grade point average or higher to be considered.

MYLAC participants can also connect with fellow student leaders and earn volunteer service hours, becoming part of a network focused on creating positive change in Jacksonville. Seniors who successfully complete all program requirements may be eligible for a Florida Prepaid Scholarship.

Eligibility for the scholarship is determined by the Florida Prepaid Foundation and includes requirements such as valid U.S. citizenship or legal U.S. residency with a valid Social Security number and eligible Florida residency status.

Students who do not meet these scholarship criteria are still welcome to participate in all other aspects of the MYLAC program.

To apply, click here.

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