Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responding to person shot in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a person shot in Arlington.

It’s happening on Arco Drive, which is just north of University Boulevard North and the Arlington Expressway.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get more information.

Check back for updates as they become available.

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