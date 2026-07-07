Powerball expands to UK; what it means for American players

Gamblers across the pond will have their chance to place their bets in an American lottery.

Powerball announced this week that it is expanding the game to the UK later this month.

Lottery officials said that expanding the prizes will grow faster and bigger, but will still have the same $2 price and jackpot odds.

“We’re excited to give National Lottery players the chance to dream bigger, while supporting thousands of Good Cause projects across the UK every week. Powerball jackpots can soar into the billions, offering breath-taking sums with the potential to transform lives and communities,” Allwyn CEO Andria Vidler said in a news release.

Allwyn UK entered into an agreement with the Multi-State Lottery Association to bring Powerball to the region.

Adding the UK National Lottery to the states already offering Powerball brings 49 lotteries into the pool of funds for the jackpot, while the benefits from the lottery remain local, Powerball officials said.

Powerball drawings will still happen on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in its studios in Florida. The game will continue to pull five white balls from 1 to 69 and a red Powerball number from 1 to 26. Because the numbers remain the same, officials said the game will have the same odds despite expanding to a new market.

The first drawing the UK will be eligible for is on July 22.

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