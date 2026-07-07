Data center development plan released for public review in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Fact-Finding Committee held meetings on June 29 and June 30, releasing an initial draft of its Data Center Definitions, Goals and Regulatory Oversight Table for public review.

Residents have until Aug. 1 to submit comments on the draft, which is intended to help shape the county’s understanding of data center development and future policy considerations.

The committee’s recent meetings included a presentation of the draft table, a document central to shaping the county’s understanding of data center development. On June 30, Evan Rosenthal, from the firm Nabors, Giblin & Nickerson, P.A., shared his expertise as a guest speaker. The Board of County Commissioners thanked the hundreds of residents, presenters, stakeholders and committee members who have contributed to this process.

The process is not yet complete and additional work remains for the Fact-Finding Committee. Future tasks include conducting site visits and further refining the committee’s goals. The committee will also develop objectives and strategies related to data center development. A draft report will be prepared for the Board of County Commissioners.

The Board of County Commissioners has not yet finalized any recommendations. There will be many more opportunities for public involvement before any recommendations are considered by the Board.

The public comment period for the initial draft of the Data Center Definitions, Goals and Regulatory Oversight Table will close on Aug. 1. The Fact-Finding Committee will proceed with additional work, including site visits and preparing a draft report for the Board of County Commissioners, with further public involvement expected before any recommendations are considered.

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