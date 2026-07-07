Clay County animal shelter seeks public’s help for supplies; How you can help

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Safe Animal Shelter, 1754 Cider Cove, said its shelves are empty and they’re seeking help from people to help restock.

The group posted on its Facebook page, “Keeping a shelter running smoothly takes a village, and right now, our shelves are officially empty of some major essentials. We are making a big push to restock our food and cleaning supplies today.”

The shelter is seeking the following items:

• Iams Kitten Wet Food (Chicken Pate & Cuts)

• Clorox Bleach (Regular formula—not low-splash)

• Purina One Puppy Dry Food

• Purina One Adult Dog Wet Food

• Iams Kitten and Adult Dry Food

• Non-Clumping Litter

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