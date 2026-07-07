Man killed in Northside Jacksonville shooting

A man is dead Tuesday morning after a shooting on Jacksonville’s Northside. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 11000 block of Bridges Road at about 12:40 a.m.

Officers located a male they believe to be 18 or 19 years old with at least one gunshot wound, JSO said at a news briefing Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was located on a residential property and JSO said they believe the shooter and victim knew each other.

Detectives remained at the scene Tuesday morning collecting evidence and obtaining search warrants, JSO said. No arrests were announced and multiple persons of interest were detained, JSO said.

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