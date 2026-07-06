Brunswick Golden Isles Airport hangar damaged by storm

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A hangar at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport was damaged during a storm Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts over 50 miles per hour in the area when the severe thunderstorm blew through.

The roof of the hangar, which is subleased by the nonprofit Wings of Grace Ministries, was blown backward, leaving a giant hole.

Brunswick Golden Isles Airport hangar damaged The roof of a hangar at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport was damaged during a severe storm. (Brunswick Golden Isles Airport)

The nonprofit posted on social media that its upstairs offices were flooded as a result.

The organization wrote that “the bigger problem now is the giant gaping hole in our roof and the next impending rain, and a nonprofit with limited cash flow.” Wings of Grace Ministries asks that anyone who can help repair the damage contact them.

The nonprofit added that they are “hoping the airport has insurance that can covers the structure for weather damage, but they will not cover the inside.”

A representative with the Glynn County Airport Commission said there were no injuries reported, but one person was inside at the time of the incident.

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