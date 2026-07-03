WATCH: Action News Jax - Family Focus Special: America 250: Jacksonville Then & Now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is celebrating the semiquincentennial with a series of stories we call “America 250: Jacksonville Then and Now.”

It’s a celebration of Jacksonville history, and our nation’s independence. Please check out these stories, and watch our entire special.

You can also watch “Jacksonville Turns 200” – a special we produced for Jacksonville’s bicentennial in 2022.

There’s so much we did not include, so we encourage you to visit the many local historical sites, museums, historical societies, and libraries to learn more about our local history.

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