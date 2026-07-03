Florida among states reporting cyclosporiasis cases as CDC tracks nationwide increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The CDC has reported 190 cases of cyclosporiasis, an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora, between May 1 and June 16.

Most cases originated in the US, with 17 states, including Florida, reporting domestic instances. The CDC’s surveillance network has identified Florida as one of 17 states experiencing a domestic outbreak.

Across the country, at least 145 cases have been confirmed, with 20 hospitalizations. So far, no specific food source has been pinpointed.

According to the surveillance map supplied by the CDC, Florida is reported to have between 1 and 10 cases. Symptoms can linger if untreated and public health experts urge caution with fresh produce and seeking medical care if symptoms arise.

Investigations are ongoing to identify potential clusters and sources of contamination.

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